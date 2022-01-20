ZIMBA SHOT DEAD ON CAMERA IN SA

A SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean was last Friday shot dead in Johannesburg by robbers who made off with his newly-acquired Mercedes Benz.
The cold-blooded murder was captured on video camera.
Cleopas Mukombeza (35) leaves behind a wife and four
children.
On the video, one can see a car blocking the now deceased’s
vehicle and the incident is said to have occurred in the Yeoville area of
Johannesburg. Cleopas was pulled out of his vehicle before being shot from
close range.
The thugs even kicked his body before driving away with his
Benz. Someone, though, was recording the incident from a distance.
Some of the suspected killers, it was reported last night,
have since been arrested. Repeated efforts to talk to Mukombeza’s close
relatives were fruitless yesterday.
However, we managed to speak to his friend, who requested
that he should not be identified, to protect him from the murderers who are
still at large.
“The matter is still under investigation so no one really
knows what really transpired,” he said. All we know is what we saw on the video
that the police showed us and apparently the video is also circulating on
social media. On the day that the incident happened, I had talked to him around
6.30pm and he said he was going to call me.”
The friend said he thinks the whole incident was a
car-jacking incident which went horribly wrong.
“Cleo was self-employed, he used to ferry executives, for
example CEOs, managers and other people who did not want to travel by
Uber, his business wasn’t Uber to be
precise,” he said.
“He had just bought the Mercedes that he was using that
night.
“So, what I think is that it was a car-jack that went wrong
because normally, in South Africa, if robbers try to take your car, and you
fight back or look them in the face, they will kill you.
“Maybe, that is what might have happened.”
He said the incident happened on Friday and they only got
to identify his body on Monday.
“When we noticed that Cleo was not with anyone we thought
he would be with, we went to the police who said they had dealt with a murder
case in Yeoville, Johannesburg,” he said.
“We only managed to identify and verify that it was
actually him on Monday morning at the mortuary.
“As his family, we still have a lot of questions as to what
really transpired, but we haven’t been able to get answers because the matter
is still under investigation.”
He said some of the killers have since been arrested. H
