ZIMBA REUNITES WITH MISSING DAUGHTER AFTER FOUR YEARS IN SA

FOUR years after his former lover disappeared with his then eight months old daughter, a Zimbabwean man living in South Africa was reunited with his missing child.

The mother of his child left him because of irreconcilable differences and Sithole lost his ex’s contacts and thus failed to keep in touch with her.

After searching unsuccessfully for his daughter, 38-year-old Thabo Sithole turned to Khumbul’ekhaya, a popular South African docu-reality television series that tracks the journeys of people who ask for help in their search to heal their relationships with lost or estranged family members.

A few days after making contact, Sithole received a call from a man who gave him the contact details of his ex-lover’s uncle.

He got in touch with the uncle.

The uncle gave Sithole the contact details of his ex-lover, who is also based in South Africa.

The mother of his child then told Sithole where he would find his daughter, Sukoluhle Sithole.

On 4 January, this year, Sithole, who had come to Zimbabwe, met his mother-in-law and she allowed him to take his daughter to his mother in Gwanda.

“I’m very happy to meet my daughter after all these years and I now have peace of mind.

I have always been troubled by her absence because every moment I would wonder how she was and where she was,” said Sithole. B Metro