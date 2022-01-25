ZIMBA APPOINTED SENIOR GOOGLE VP

Google tapped James Manyika, the head of McKinsey Global Institute, to be the company’s first SVP of Technology and Society, the company told Protocol. The position will report to Sundar Pichai and focuses on how tech affects society.
“I’m thrilled
that James Manyika will be joining Google’s leadership team,” Pichai said in a
statement provided to Protocol. “He’s spent decades working at the intersection
of technology and society and has advised a number of businesses, academic
institutions and governments along the way.”
Leaders for the
intersection of tech and society aren’t particularly common at large tech
companies. There are philanthropic roles, such as Microsoft’s global head of
Tech for Social Impact or Twitter’s head of Social Impact and Public Policy,
but this position appears to be more broadly an examination of the impact of
tech on people’s daily lives. Manyika’s work at McKinsey lines up with the new
role; the McKinsey Global Institute works to understand the global economy
through the economic impact of tech, productivity, labor markets and other
topics.
A Google
spokesperson said Manyika’s role works on “shaping and sharing” the company’s
view on the way tech affects society, the economy and the planet. His areas of
focus include the future of work, sustainability and the impact of AI.
Protocol
