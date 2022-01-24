ZIM DEALERS BLOW US$100K IN SA



A GROUP of Harare car dealers invaded Cape Town last week for a five-day birthday bash of booze, boat cruises and non-stop music.

The US$100 000 party saw the birthday boy, known as Boss Archie, being entertained by South African artist, DJ Tira, at a joint in the Mother City.

The guys who graced the US100k birthday bash in Cape Town

Local rapper Stunner was also part of the crew, and entertainment act, with the musician even being dressed in the white overalls dress code for the trip to SA.

The partying crew are expected back home today. H Metro