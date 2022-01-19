ZANU PF PRIMARIES POSTPONED AS VIOLENCE ROCKS THE PARTY

ZANU PF was yesterday forced to postpone its primary elections from today after violence broke out in several provinces as aspiring candidates for the March 26 polls canvassed for votes.
The primary elections will now be held tomorrow.
Zanu PF also barred several candidates from contesting in
the primaries after they were linked to the skirmishes and vote-buying to
secure tickets to represent the party.
The party’s recently-held provincial elections were also
marred by violence and allegations of vote-rigging.
Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha confirmed the
postponement of the primaries which he said would now be observed by the
party’s politburo and central committee members.
Provinces will provide their own polling officers.
“The party has deployed the politburo, central committee,
national elections commissioner and secretariat from party headquarters to take
overall charge of the conduct of both the National Assembly and local authority
primaries. Provincial leadership should take instruction and guidance from the
politburo members deployed to their respective provinces,” Bimha said in a
statement.
Party insiders said the elections were postponed to give
the party time to vet its candidates following the violent skirmishes.
The party yesterday disqualified two Kwekwe Central
constituency aspiring candidates, Bishop Kandros Mugabe and Energy Ncube, for
violence and vote-buying.
Ncube is related to the former State Security minister Owen
Ncube, who was booted from his government post for reportedly presiding over
the ruling party’s violent Midlands provincial elections.
The former minister was accused of bussing machete-wielding
youths to the The Winery, a Zanu PF property on the outskirts of the Midlands
capital, where they allegedly threatened everyone at the venue who opposed the
ex-Cabinet minister.
Yesterday, violent skirmishes were also recorded in
Chinhoyi, where a vehicle belonging to aspiring local government candidate,
Zacharia Pumhayi, was damaged by youths aligned to his rivals.
In Mashonaland East, two aspiring candidates were
disqualified from contesting.
Noah Mangondo was barred, for the second time, from
contesting in the Murewa South constituency. Ex-soldier Richard Mavhunga was
also barred from contesting in the Marondera Central constituency.
The two were disqualified on the basis that they contested
as independent candidates in the 2018 harmonised elections.
Addressing a Mashonaland East provincial co-ordinating
committee meeting in Marondera yesterday, provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe
said disqualified candidates should approach the national headquarters for
redress.
The province has three parliamentary and 10 ward seats
vacant.
Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa referred
questions to the Bimha, who was not picking calls.
By-elections will be held to fill 28 parliamentary and 105
local authority seats that fell vacant mostly after the MDC-T recalled MDC
Alliance councillors and legislators, and as a result of deaths. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment