ZANU PF KWEKWE VIOLENCE : TWO ASPIRING MPs DITCHED

Zanu-PF has disqualified two aspiring MPs for Kwekwe
Central Constituency for allegedly engaging in violence and vote buying among
other irregularities.
Mugabe
Cdes Bishop Kandros Mugabe and Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube who
intended to stand in the party’s primary election tomorrow were disqualified
from the race for allegedly dragging the name of the party into disrepute.
The two, together with Cde John Mapurazi were supposed to
battle it out in the primary election for the sole ticket to represent Zanu-PF
in the March 26 Kwekwe Central by-election.
The seat became vacant following the death of Masango
Matambanadzo in 2019.
Matambanadzo, who was better known as Blackman, won the
seat on National Patriotic Front ticket, beating Cde Ncube.
No one is now contesting against Cde Mapurazi in the
primary election.
Midlands provincial chairman, Cde Larry Mavima confirmed
the disqualification of Cde Mugabe who lost in the 2018 general elections and
Cde Ncube who is also a nephew to former State Security Minister, Owen Ncube.
“I can confirm that the provincial executive has decided to
disqualify both Energy Ncube and Kandros Mugabe for bringing the name of the
party into disrepute through violence and vote buying,” said Cde Mavima who is
also Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister.
He said the development should serve as a warning to
would-be offenders.
“The third candidate who was also in the race, John
Mapurazi is the one who will contest in the election on behalf of the party.
This should be a message to other party members that the
party does not tolerate any violence, chicanery or any disturbances.
Zanu -PF is a peaceful and democratic party,” said Cde
Mavima.
Cde Mapurazi is a former Kwekwe deputy mayor and a
businessman who runs a mining venture and a number of colleges in the town.
Last year in October, violence erupted at the Kwekwe
District party offices leading to the postponement of the primary election that
was meant to elect a candidate to represent the party in the constituency.
Youths were arrested in connection with the violence and
the matter is still before the courts.
The two camps clashed accusing each other of vote buying
and manipulation of the voter’s roll, a situation which culminated in violence
and the cancellation of the primary election.
Contacted for comment, Cdes Ncube and Mugabe said they will
throw their weight behind Cde Mapurazi.
“We suck from the same breast, which is Zanu -PF. I believe
the party is bigger than any individual. We will render Cde Mapurazi all the
support he requires.
Let us all remember that President Mnangagwa needs our
support as we march towards attaining 5 million votes for him. Let us all
remain resolute and keep supporting the vision of the President,” said Cde
Ncube.
Cde Mugabe said: “We are behind Cde Mapurazi who is now our
sole candidate. We are mainly concerned about amassing votes for President
Mnangagwa nothing else.” Herald
