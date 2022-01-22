ZANU PF ELECTION RESULTS EXPECTED TUESDAY



THE ruling Zanu-PF party is expected to release provisional results of primary elections ahead of the 26 March by-elections by Tuesday.

The party held its primary elections on Friday across the country to choose candidates to contest vacant constituencies and wards. In an interview with our Harare Bureau yesterday, party director for information and publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi said voting had concluded in all provinces on Friday save for Binga, where the polls ended yesterday after some delays.

He said collation of results had been finalised at provincial centres and results will be sent to the command centre which has been set up at the party headquarters in Harare.

“The voting concluded on Friday except for some parts of Binga where the process finished today (Saturday).

Collation of results was done and the results are at the provincial centres where they were overseen by Politburo members, Central Committee members and directors who were assigned to assist in administering the election process. The results will be announced by Tuesday at the latest,” said Cde Mugwadi.

He said after the provisional results are out, the Politburo will convene to confirm and endorse the polls. On Friday, voting for candidates who will represent the ruling party, in both the local authority and national assembly polls was conducted peacefully with few glitches.

Lengthy queues were witnessed at a number of polling stations across the country, signalling a high voter turnout.

The massive voter turnout across all the provinces was a clear pointer of the party’s grassroots popularity and a precursor of what is to come in the by-elections.

In the Matabeleland region the party was choosing candidates to stand in 20 vacant council and four National Assembly seats.

Bulawayo has nine vacant council seats, Matabeleland North five and Matabeleland South six. A total of 117 council and 28 National Assembly seats are up for grabs countrywide.

Bulawayo’s seats fell vacant following the recall of eight councillors and the death of Ronnah Mudara all from the MDC-T while in Matabeleland North two councillors were recalled in Victoria Falls while three Zanu-PF councillors died. In Matabeleland South, the MDC-T recalled three councillors. Sunday Mail