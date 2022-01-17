TYSON MEETING SHAKES ZANU PF

ZANU PF is reportedly fretting over a meeting involving exiled former party commissar Savior Kasukuwere, vocal former Chivi West MP Killer Zivhu and Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) in South Africa last week.
Kasukuwere, an ex-minister in the late former President
Robert Mugabe’s government is in exile in South Africa along with other G40
members, who had coalesced around the former first family.
The meeting set tongues wagging as Kasukuwere is reportedly
itching for a comeback to “reclaim” the party.
The former Local Government minister is reportedly being
pushed by some people within Zanu PF to kick-start the process of “reclaiming
the party”.
He is also accused of being behind the legal challenge by a
Zanu PF youth, Sybeth Musengezi, who has taken the party to court over
processes that led to Mnangagwa’s rise to power.
Pictures of Kasukuwere, Zivhu and Mliswa, have added to
speculation in Zanu PF over a plot to “reclaim” the party which they say has
been taken over by “ideologically bankrupt individuals”.
Kasukuwere curtly dismissed the allegations.
“Those are childish ramblings and conspiracy theories,” he
told NewsDay yesterday.
He, however, took to Twitter saying: “Met two maverick
Zimbabwean politicians. Interesting catching up with two comrades who have gone
through a lot, and are tactical politicians. Wish them well in their political
journey.”
Observers reacted to the pictures saying that a plot was
underway.
Mliswa said there was nothing sinister about the meeting.
“People are coming up with all sorts of conspiracies just
because we were together. I was expelled from Zanu PF by a faction involving
Kasukuwere — and if anything, I should not be with him, but here is more to
life than politics.
“We were not plotting anything, and I will continue meeting
whoever I need to. Soon I will post pictures with Chamisa too; he is my sekuru
(uncle) just like Kasukuwere or Jonathan Moyo (former Higher Education
minister). The intricate web of totems links us. Now, should I shun that
because of politics? No.”
Mliswa and Zivhu are strong critics of the establishment
over corruption, among other issues, although they both insist that they
support Mnangagwa.
“As for Zanu PF, as a party, it’s clear that it has lost
itself and in its current state, it is a rogue entity which is going against
the principles of the liberation struggle. It has been hijacked by a lot of
mafikizolos who have no DNA of the party,” Mliswa added.
“The Zanu PF I belonged to stuck to the founding principles
of the struggle. Thus on the basis of those principles I have never been out of
Zanu PF. The current power holders in the party have kicked out people with the
real DNA of Zanu PF,” he said. Newsday
