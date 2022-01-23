TRIPICAL STORM TO BATTER ZIM

A TROPICAL storm is expected to hit the country as a depression evolves when landing on the Mozambican channel before drifting into Zimbabwe, a development that has seen Government activating disaster response mechanisms.
The tropical depression whose intensity is still to be
ascertained is expected to land on the Mozambican coast today at midday,
evolving into a tropical storm and is expected to head into Zimbabwe.
Some areas of the country are expected to receive rains
exceeding 50mm per hour whereas normally between 5mm to 15 mm are received.
Anything that is above 30mm can sweep away a car.
However, the expected rains will be far less compared to
those received in March 2019 when the country was hit by Cyclone Idai.
The threats posed by the development has seen the
Government activating disaster response mechanisms including evacuation plans.
Cyclones have previously hit the country with devastating
consequences, claiming lives and destroying infrastructure.
Rains received so far this rainy season in the country have
caused damaged about 320 homesteads countrywide.
In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Service
Department (MSD) said intense downpours are expected in the northern parts of
the country and some parts of Masvingo.
“The Tropical Depression is now evolving in the Mozambique
Channel and has been gradually intensifying for the past few hours due to warm
waters of the channel. This system will have a probable gradual
re-intensification to the stage of a moderate tropical storm before it lands on
the coast of Mozambique, between Angoche and the island of Mozambique, on
Monday at around midday,” read the MSD statement.
It said Manicaland, Masvingo and all Mashonaland provinces
are expected to receive heavy rains exceeding 50mm while light rains will be
received in Matabeleland region and Midlands province.
“Based on the gusts of wind (which could approach or even
locally exceed 100 km/h near the coast of Mozambique), intense rains and strong
winds are expected in the southern districts of Manicaland into Masvingo
Province on Monday 24 January 2022.
From Tuesday 25 till Thursday 27 January 2022, heavy rains
(above 50mm) are probable in all Mashonaland Provinces and Manicaland. Light
rains are anticipated elsewhere across the country with cloudy conditions
prevailing,” read the statement.
Civil Protection Unit director, Mr Nathan Nkomo said
Government was activating all its grassroot structures and vulnerable
communities will be evacuated to safe centres.
“The alert was given as usual. We have activated our sub
national structures and I’m happy that those structures are now coordinated by
Permanent Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.
“What is required is that we need to quickly alert everyone
and we urge them to also ensure that before the tropical depression hits the
country all the vulnerable communities where possible must be evacuated to safe
places. And for now, the only safe place is a school and we will take advantage
of the fact that schools are still closed,” said Mr Nkomo.
He said funds have been disbursed to ensure that provinces
can respond to any rain-related disasters.
“We have released the budgets to our provinces which we
think they can start preparing for any eventualities. I know that money can
never be adequate but we have sent some reasonable amounts which will allow
them to kickstart the process of responding to the looming disaster. It might
not be enough but it will find us somewhere in terms of our response,” said Mr
Nkomo.
“That alert has also triggered a response from our partners
as coordinated by United Nations Zimbabwe.”
He said today the emergency services subcommittee of the
national Civil Protection Committee will meet to discuss how they can implement
the national contingency plan in preparation for any disasters. Mr Nkomo said
in the meantime members of the public should stay away from water bodies and
avoid crossing flooded rivers and bridges whether on foot or while driving.
In an interview, MSD head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma
said the rainfall will be very significant because under normal rains the
country should receive between 5mm and 15mm every hour.
He said the rains will however not be anywhere near what
was experienced when the country was hit by Cyclone Idai which ravaged
Manicaland, killing hundreds.
“If you get anything that triples what is normal, we tend
to call those extremes. So usually, our extremes begin at 25 mm for every hour
or more. So, if you are getting 50mm it means you are getting continuous
rainfall for more than two hours,” he said.
He said farmers need about 20mm per day. That amount of
rain will be adequate for five days.
“So, if you are getting 50 mm, that is double the farmer’s
requirement. It will mostly get to surface runoff and would cause flash
flooding. And if you get 30mm or more of such rainfall, it will be enough to
sweep away a vehicle and that is the type of a scenario we face.” Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment