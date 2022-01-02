TRACKER NAILS ZIM ROBBERS FROM SA

Liaisons between the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and a South African tracking company helped pin-point the location of notorious armed robbers who had stolen a SA-registered vehicle before embarking on a crime spree.

Six of the seven-member gang were nabbed in Macheke after a botched robbery in which they killed a 10-month-old baby and seriously injured its mother.

After stealing the car in Murehwa, the seven suspects besieged Mr Shephard Haruzivi’s family home in Macheke at around 1am on Friday and started demanding cash.

A scuffle, however, ensued as Mr Haruzivi, who was armed with a pistol, resisted.

In a bid to protect his family, he shot twice at the robbers, but missed.

They reportedly fired back and hit the toddler, Moreblessing Haruzivi, in the chest, killing her instantly.

The second bullet hit the toddler’s mother, Dephine Makokola, on the lower left breast.

After facing stiff resistance, the criminals aborted the mission and used the KwaZulu Natal-registered Toyota Fortuner with personalised licence plates to flee.

Unbeknown to the gang, the SA company that was tracking the vehicle passed on information of their exact co-ordinates to the police, who successfully hunted them down.

Six suspected robbers were subsequently apprehended after a shootout with the police.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the suspects were arrested with the help of the SA company.

“So far, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested six of the seven suspected robbers of the Macheke incident.

The six who have been arrested include Panganai (36), Pearson (29) and Brian (38) Machipisa from Unit L and O in Chitungwiza, Trust Sakavengwa (age not given) of Unit P, Chitungwiza, Clemence Muterengwende (38) of Murisa Village under Chief Seke and Gift Nhema (age not given) of Ward 8, Madish, Shamva.

The other suspect only identified as Dread is still at large. Sunday Mail