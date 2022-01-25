THREE UNREGISTERED SCHOOLS SHUT DOWN

OWNERS of three unregistered schools in Harare appeared in court on allegations of operating without licenses from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
Charles Tabviroona, who was running Greater Heights in Glen
Norah, Albertina Rosemary Bwititi of Hatcliffe Educational College and Tinashe
Mutambudzi of Royal Priestwood in Chitungwiza appeared before Harare
magistrates Mrs Tafadzwa Miti charged with “establishing and maintaining an
unregistered school.”
They are all expected to return to court on February 2 for trial. Herald
