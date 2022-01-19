THREE NABBED OVER PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS

Three men were arrested in Rutenga after being found in possession of presidential inputs suspected to have been sold to them by some farmers.

Commenting on their official Twitter handle, Zimbabwe Republic Police National Police Spokesperson Senior Assist Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and warned farmers against abusing presidential inputs.

“On 08/01/21 police and other security services intercepted a Toyota Ace truck (AFK6163) and arrested three suspects, Tavonga Chikuni (18), Maizivei Themba (33) and Maizivei Gariyakumwe (43) in connection with 35 x 50kgs of compound D fertilizer meant for Command Agriculture valued at RTGS$129 000, “ said Nyathi.

He said they warn farmers against abuse of presidential inputs.

“ZRP warns farmers against abusing the Presidential inputs scheme which may attract arrest and prosecution,” said Nyathi.

It is reported that the suspects allegedly bought inputs from different farmers around Rutenga with the intention of reselling them.

In a related case, in 2021 ZRP arrested Politeness Shumba (39) for unlawful possession of government inputs.

It is said that police acted on a tip-off and arrested the suspect at Dorset Business Centre where 53 bags of maize seeds and 106 super fertilizer branded cotton bulk were recovered.

The inputs are alleged to have been bought from farmers in Rutenga.

Recently, local farmers were given Pfumvudza maize seeds to maximize productivity per unit area and also to ensure household and national food and nutritional security. TellZimNews