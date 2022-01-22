TEEN PLIES GIRL(8) WITH BOOZE, RAPES HER

A RUSAPE teenager (17) made an eight-year-old juvenile drink beer and took advantage of her drunkenness to rape her.

Learnmore Chigomba of Harrington Farm wept uncontrollably when Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo, sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment early this week.

Chigomba, who was out of custody and was a self actor during the trial, had pleaded guilty.

Mr Mapfumo suspended two years of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Rusape District Prosecutor, Ms Event Dhliwayo, said Chigomba — who was the complainant’s neighbour — took advantage of the absence of the girl’s mother to abuse her.

“After eating supper on February 3, 2021, the complainant was left in the custody of her sister and a cousin while her mother went to her workplace at the farm. Later during that night, Chigomba and his friend, Munashe Matsikure, arrived at the complainant’s house and sat outside telling the girls some stories.

“The complainant’s sister went to sleep, leaving the complainant and their cousin in Chigomba and Matsikure’s company. Matsikure bought 6x100ml Vodka and 4x500ml Seven Up drinks and diluted them and started drinking,” said Ms Dhliwayo

Chigomba gave the complainant some beer to drink.

“Matsikure later went to sleep, while Chigomba, the complainant and her cousin went into the kitchen hut and sat there. Chigomba took advantage of the minor’s drunkenness to rape her.

“Matsikure suddenly entered the kitchen hut and caught Chigomba in the act. Matsikure informed the complainant’s mother the following day. A police report was made, leading to Chigomba’s arrest,” said Ms Dhliwayo. Manica Post