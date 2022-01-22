TEEN PLIES GIRL(8) WITH BOOZE, RAPES HER

A RUSAPE teenager (17) made an eight-year-old juvenile drink beer and took advantage of her drunkenness to rape her.
Learnmore Chigomba of Harrington Farm wept uncontrollably
when Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo, sentenced him to 12 years
imprisonment early this week.
Chigomba, who was out of custody and was a self actor
during the trial, had pleaded guilty.
Mr Mapfumo suspended two years of the sentence on condition
of good behaviour.
Rusape District Prosecutor, Ms Event Dhliwayo, said
Chigomba — who was the complainant’s neighbour — took advantage of the absence
of the girl’s mother to abuse her.
“After eating supper on February 3, 2021, the complainant
was left in the custody of her sister and a cousin while her mother went to her
workplace at the farm. Later during that night, Chigomba and his friend,
Munashe Matsikure, arrived at the complainant’s house and sat outside telling
the girls some stories.
“The complainant’s sister went to sleep, leaving the
complainant and their cousin in Chigomba and Matsikure’s company. Matsikure
bought 6x100ml Vodka and 4x500ml Seven Up drinks and diluted them and started
drinking,” said Ms Dhliwayo
Chigomba gave the complainant some beer to drink.
“Matsikure later went to sleep, while Chigomba, the
complainant and her cousin went into the kitchen hut and sat there. Chigomba
took advantage of the minor’s drunkenness to rape her.
“Matsikure suddenly entered the kitchen hut and caught
Chigomba in the act. Matsikure informed the complainant’s mother the following
day. A police report was made, leading to Chigomba’s arrest,” said Ms Dhliwayo.
Manica Post
