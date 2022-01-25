TEEN DIES AFTER BRING KICKED ON HIS PRIVATES

Police in Gokwe are investigating an incident where a 15-year-old juvenile died after being kicked on his private parts while playing with other boys.
Tinashe Shumba (15), of Village Gandiwa under Chief
Nemangwe in Gokwe, was kicked to death while he was herding cattle with his
friends.
Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
confirmed the incident which happened on 20 January this year.
“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms conducting an
investigation into the murder of a 15-year-old juvenile who died after he was
kicked on private parts whilst playing with other boys at grazing lands.
“Circumstances are that the now deceased was herding cattle
with other boys when they divided themselves into two teams as they played a
game, they termed kick-boxing,” he said.
The now deceased was kicked by another juvenile (name
supplied) also aged 15.
“The teams stopped playing and Tinashe proceeded home
whilst experiencing difficulties in walking. Upon arrival, he narrated what had
happened to his aunt who rendered first aid,” said the police.
Tinashe died after his condition deteriorated at night. His
body was ferried to Gokwe Hospital Mortuary where it awaits post mortem.
Police urged members of the public to monitor children when
playing.
“We are appealing to members of the public to always
supervise and monitor children when they play,’” said Inspector Mahoko. Chronicle
