TEACHER FOUND IN BED WITH MARRIED LOVER, BASHED BY MOB

A SEKE music teacher was on Wednesday attacked by villagers after he was caught in a compromising position with a married woman in his bedroom, writes Arron Nyamayaro.

Shakespeare Chimbetete, a music teacher at Murape Primary School, was attacked and had his house doors and windowpanes destroyed .

The mob accused him of bedding a married woman, Chipo Dhliwayo (21) in his bedroom at Chakahwata Village.

Sources say Dhliwayo’s minor child was heard crying in the house, attracting her sister-in-law Kudzai Chipazura who caught the two in a compromising position.

Dhliwayo had been hired to weed Chimbetete’s field for payment. Chimbetete denied the allegations.

Dhliwayo, who is married to Norman Chipazura (36) said: “I am a victim of circumstances considering that my husband has been failing to feed the family,” said Dhliwayo.

“I have been working for this teacher for some time and receiving six dollars per day.

“On the day in question, Sir Chimbetete invited me to his bedroom to select potato seeds for planting, before I start weeding his field, as agreed.

“Tete Kudzai vakabva vapinda mumba imomo vakasvikopopotera Sir kuti murikurara nemuroora wangu.

“Ndakuwonai mavekupfeka uye dikita nderei?

“Sensing danger, I ran away and sought refuge at one of my friends’ home in a nearby village.

“Chimbetete never proposed love to me and we never had sex as alleged.

“He sometimes conducts extra lessons at the house although on the day in question no child came for lessons.

“My husband learnt that I was hiding at my friend’s house and came to make peace with me.

“I explained everything to him and he asked me to return home, dismissing aunt Kudzai’s claims.

“Murume akanditi dai ari iye akandiwanikidza angadai andiramba saka hama dzake ndidzo dziri kundishungurudza.

“My reason for escaping from the scene and home was to avoid my husband since he is a violent person.

“I look after my husband’s two children from his first marriage and I have one child with him,” said Dhliwayo.

Chimbetete told H-Metro his house was stoned.

“I am a teacher at Murape Primary School and I teach music and some children come for music lessons at my house,” said Chimbetete.

“There was no way I would bed that woman considering that some children come any time for music lessons.

“I separated with my wife last year and I stay alone.

“Some of the villagers thronged my house threatening to kill me, that is why I escaped and they broke into my house and stole US$315.

“Ndakakumbira Dhliwayo kuti andibatsire kusarudza maseeds emapotatoes tete vake vachibva vasvika tiri mumba.

“I never bedded Dhliwayo as alleged and I intend to lodge a police report against the people who broke into my house.

“I have been hiring Dhliwayo for part-time jobs at my house for some time and paying her dues.

“My fear is that the issue might be exaggerated, but the truth is that I never did anything wrong and her husband accepted his wife back,” said Chimbetete. H Metro