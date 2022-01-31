SUSPENDED ZIFA EXECUTIVE SUSPENDS ZIFA COUNCILLORS, WORKERS

Suspended Zifa executive committee has suspended its spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, Warrior’s manager Wellington Mpandare and Premier Soccer League chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele as well as 27 councilors with immediate effect. Also suspended is the Highlanders and Dynamos chairmen Johnfat Sibanda and Isaiah Mpfurutsa respectively.
The suspension letters, including the charge
sheets were sent to the individuals on Sunday. While charges vary, one common
one is the alleged holding of one or several meetings with the country’s
supreme sports body, the Sports and Recreation Commission.
Gwesela is also accused of singlehandedly
appointing senior national team coaches while Ndebele stands accused of
plotting with PSL governors to ‘overthrow a constitutionally elected Zifa
executive committee’.
Mpandare is accused of ‘taking unlawful
instructions from third parties and plotting against the Zifa president Felton
Kamambo in the process causing divisions within the Zifa executive committee.
They have been given 48 hours to respond
to the charge.
Sources over the weekend said only four
members, Kamambo, Philimon Machana, Bryton Malandule and Stanley Chapeta
resolved to come up with the suspension position. Chronicle
