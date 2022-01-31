STEPMOTHER BRUTALISES DAUGHTER OVER BEDWETTING

A HARARE woman has been dragged to court after she allegedly severely assaulted her eight-year-old step daughter for bed wetting.

Tonderai Dambiza, 42, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who released her on free bail.

The court heard that on January 20, at around 7am, the Grade Two pupil woke up and Dambiza started insulting her for urinating in bed.

Dambiza allegedly used a stick as she hit her several times all over her body and on her head. She is alleged to have threatened to kill her. Medical examinations at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals showed the girl sustained a fracture on her leg.

The court heard it wasn’t the first time Dambiza had hit the girl.

Whenever Dambiza and the girl’s father had a misunderstanding, the court heard, she would transfer her anger to the girl.

Ruvimbo Matyatya appeared on behalf of the State. H Metro