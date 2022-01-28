SHE REFUSED TO GIVE ME MONEY : POLYGAMIST DUMPS SECOND WIFE

A JOHANE Marange Apostolic Church polygamist stunned the court recently when he revealed that he sent his second wife packing after she refused to provide for him financially.

Fungai Marange (36) of Marange told Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, that his estranged wife Molline Mufudza was applying for maintenance as a way of fixing him after he kicked her out.

The couple appeared in court last week on Thursday.

Mufudza was applying for $15 000 maintenance for the upkeep of her four children who are all below the age of five.

Marange said according to his religious doctrine, it is his three wives’ duty to provide for him and their eight children as he is the head of the family.

His fallout with Mufudza came after she failed to respect and uphold those beliefs.

He said Mufudza knows that he is unemployed and that his two other wives will foot the maintenance bill as they are the ones who also take care of him.

“All my three wives know that it is their duty to take care of the family. They do gardening together and we sell the vegetables and fresh maize to take care of the family.

“Mufudza is stubborn. She knows that I am uneducated and therefore cannot be employed anywhere, but she insists that I should take care of her,” he said.

Marange said he sent her packing after realising that she no longer respected the church’s doctrine by wearing ‘unacceptable’ dresses.

“She became wayward when she realised that I could not secure a job. She started putting on short dresses like the one she is wearing today. It is totally unacceptable in our church. She even stopped attending church services. Look at her, she does not even have a headscarf on her head,” he said.

Marange said the amount Mufudza was asking for was exorbitant as he needs six months to raise it.

He offered to pay US$15 every month for the four children’s upkeep.

Mufudza insisted that since Marange knew his financial position, he should not have married a lot of wives and sired many children.

“This man is a builder, but he has not been bringing any money home. Is it fair that a mother looks after the father and the children? I felt that it was not fair and raised the issue with him. He sent me packing.

“He should take care of his children. Why would he have all these children when he knows that he cannot look after them?” charged Mufudza.

Marange denied being a builder. He said he is his late brother’s assistant.

“She knows that it is our church’s doctrine that families should have as many children as possible. After all, she is the one with four children who are all under the age of five. My other two wives have two children each,” said a visibly incensed Marange.

Mr Chipato ordered Marange to pay US$15 monthly maintenance for his four minor children and provide for their education as soon as they reach school-going age. Manica Post