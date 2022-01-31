SHAMED MARRIED PASTOR QUITS

A MARRIED overseer with Upperview Ministries International Church has been shamed for sending love messages to a woman who went on to post the messages on social media.

Glen View 7 Overseer Severino Machetu’s love messages to a single woman backfired after the latter shamed him on his church Facebook page.

The incident took place two days after he had finished his traditional 10 days of fasting.

Overseer Machetu confirmed he was in a mes, telling H-Metro he had stopped his ministerial duties because of the posts.

“Mufundisi taurirai vanhu vesangano renyu kuti muri kundiitei kuinbox?

“I will not tolerate nonsense in my inbox, especially when someone pretends to know God really well and then break one of the 10 commandments.

“Makadirei kuita mufundisi imi muri h**e? “Mukadzi wenyu akanaka kudarika ini plus ane hunhu ini H**E repaFacebook munondidii.

“Handidyirwe muhomwe sesweet yemint inobuda mukanwa makunhuwa.

“Respect your wife and cherish her, you will never have peace if you mess up your first marriage. Munofa muri Rombe,” read some of the messages posted on his church Facebook page. H Metro