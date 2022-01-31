SHAMED MARRIED PASTOR QUITS

A MARRIED overseer with Upperview Ministries International Church has been shamed for sending love messages to a woman who went on to post the messages on social media.
Glen View 7 Overseer Severino Machetu’s love messages to a
single woman backfired after the latter shamed him on his church Facebook page.
The incident took place two days after he had finished his
traditional 10 days of fasting.
Overseer Machetu confirmed he was in a mes, telling H-Metro
he had stopped his ministerial duties because of the posts.
“Mufundisi taurirai vanhu vesangano renyu kuti muri
kundiitei kuinbox?
“I will not tolerate nonsense in my inbox, especially when
someone pretends to know God really well and then break one of the 10
commandments.
“Makadirei kuita mufundisi imi muri h**e? “Mukadzi wenyu akanaka kudarika ini plus ane hunhu ini H**E repaFacebook munondidii.
“Handidyirwe muhomwe sesweet yemint inobuda mukanwa
makunhuwa.
“Respect your wife and cherish her, you will never have
peace if you mess up your first marriage. Munofa muri Rombe,” read some of the
messages posted on his church Facebook page. H Metro
