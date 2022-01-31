SEXUAL HARASSMENT : EX CZI BOSS PROPERTY GOES UNDER THE HAMMER

FORMER Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries chief executive, Farai Zizhou, is counting his losses after his property went under the hammer last Friday.

Zizhou was at the receiving end of a protracted case involving his ex-secretary, Rita Mbatha, who last December sued him for US$180 000.

Mbatha now a human rights advocate had cited sexual harassment in her High Court claim for incidences dating back to 2002.

Zizhou’s property which was auctioned at KM Auctions included a Toyota Corolla, LG Plasma TV, Capri Deep Freezer, Small Hisense double fridge, Hisense double door fridge, two small coffee tables, four-piece dralon sofas, 4-piece brown leather sofa, four-piece cream leather sofas, two gym bicycles, two-piece wooden room divider.

The property also included a three-piece TV stand, a generator, four plastic chairs, three-piece dining table, nine-piece Sony Home theatre, one side stool, and a heater.

In her initial summons, Mbatha was claiming US$500 000 from both Zizhou and CZI.

Her claim against her former employer is pending.

To gain the favourable judgment, Mbatha had to go through court battles at the High Court, Supreme Court and going for arbitration.

After awarding Mbatha the damages, High Court Judge Justice Joseph Mafusire commended her fighting spirit. H Metro