SEXUAL HARASSMENT : EX CZI BOSS PROPERTY GOES UNDER THE HAMMER

FORMER Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries chief executive, Farai Zizhou, is counting his losses after his property went under the hammer last Friday.
Zizhou was at the receiving end of a protracted case
involving his ex-secretary, Rita Mbatha, who last December sued him for US$180
000.
Mbatha now a human rights advocate had cited sexual
harassment in her High Court claim for incidences dating back to 2002.
Zizhou’s property which was auctioned at KM Auctions
included a Toyota Corolla, LG Plasma TV, Capri Deep Freezer, Small Hisense
double fridge, Hisense double door fridge, two small coffee tables, four-piece
dralon sofas, 4-piece brown leather sofa, four-piece cream leather sofas, two
gym bicycles, two-piece wooden room divider.
The property also included a three-piece TV stand, a
generator, four plastic chairs, three-piece dining table, nine-piece Sony Home
theatre, one side stool, and a heater.
In her initial summons, Mbatha was claiming US$500 000 from
both Zizhou and CZI.
Her claim against her former employer is pending.
To gain the favourable judgment, Mbatha had to go through
court battles at the High Court, Supreme Court and going for arbitration.
After awarding Mbatha the damages, High Court Judge Justice
Joseph Mafusire commended her fighting spirit. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment