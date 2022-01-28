SCHOOLS TO OPEN : CHIWENGA

SCHOOLS will open for the first term on Monday February 7 following a decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths recorded countrywide over the past two weeks, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.
Dr Chiwenga also announced that curfew hours had been
reviewed to start from midnight to 5.30AM and encouraged businesses to allow
all their employees to resume working from their offices.
Restaurants and hotels offering catering services can now
operate from 8AM to 10PM.
Bars and nightclubs can also open for vaccinated persons
only during the same operating hours as hotels and restaurants.
Quarantine for returning locals has been lifted as long as
they are fully vaccinated.
By Wednesday, the average daily Covid-19 infection rate had
fallen to 235, still well above the rate seen between waves of infection, but
just 15 percent of the 1 500 a day plateau that was prevailing when President
Mnangagwa ordered schools not to open.
This is also just 35 percent of the rates that were prevailing
when the closure was extended for another two weeks a fortnight ago by Acting
President Chiwenga.
At the time, it was made clear that a week’s notice would
be given to ensure that all measures required for the safest possible learning
environment were fully implemented.
In a statement yesterday, Acting Health and Child Care
Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the national Covid-19 epidemic curve is
indicating that the fourth wave is at its tail end and appears to have been
brought under control.
“The general school calendar starts on 7 February 2022
following one week of finalising all reopening preparations by both school
administrators and parents.
The business community to go back to working from their
offices whilst continuing to observe Covid-19 prevention measures such as
social distancing and also continuing to encourage their employees and patrons
to get vaccinated,” said Prof Murwira.
“Curfew shall now begin at midnight and end at 5.30AM.
Restaurants and hotels offering catering services to
operate from 8AM and close at 10PM and allow sit-ins only for fully vaccinated
persons.”
He said all persons entering Zimbabwe must undergo a valid
Covid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for
Zimbabwe.
Those without a valid negative PCR test and a certificate
to that effect shall be denied entry into Zimbabwe, said Prof Murwira.
He also said quarantine for locals, returning residents and
visitors is lifted for those fully vaccinated.
“The wearing of face masks in public places, especially
public transport and closed space gatherings, remain mandatory and must be
enforced.
Eligible members of the public are encouraged to get
vaccinated while the provincial Covid-19 taskforce teams are urged to increase
their efforts in mobilising eligible members of the public to get vaccinated.
“The practice of WHO recommended Covid-19 preventive public
health and social measures that include washing of hands, sanitising, social
distancing, avoiding crowds and gatherings to continue.
All of the measures are subject to periodic review
depending on the prevailing Covid-19 situation,” Prof Murwira said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment