SCHOOL HEAD BEDS MARRIED WOMAN, ORDERED TO PAY $300 000

A SCHOOL head in Chikomba has been ordered to pay $300 000 adultery damages for dating a married woman whose husband was based in South Africa.

Riversdale Secondary School head Brighton Makaudze, had an adulterous relationship with a married woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children who exposed the affair.

In his claim filed at the Mvuma Magistrates Courts, the plaintiff (name withheld), had demanded $3 million compensation for both loss of consortium and contumelia.

But Magistrate Makwanya ordered that Makaudze pays $300 000. Newsday