RIGGED : WAR VETS REFUSE TO RECOGNISE NEW ZANU PF CHAIR

WAR VETERANS in Manicaland have refused to recognise recently elected Zanu PF provincial chairperson Mike Madiro, and called for a rerun of the ‘rigged’ polls.
The ex-combatants met at Mutare hall in Mutare last week
where they resolved to push for a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to
register their concerns.
The meeting also touched on the challenges faced by the
ex-combatants, and their achievements in 2021.
Madiro was declared provincial chairperson ahead of Albert
Nyakuedzwa. But Nyakuedzwa and his supporters have accused Madiro of rigging
the polls.
War veteran Stembile Zimunya who spoke on behalf of the
ex-combatants after the meeting said they are ready to meet Mnangagwa to
register their concerns over the election results.
“The President should be given the correct results ,we want
to tell our President that with the current situation Manicaland has gone to
the opposition and the issue of elections should be addressed as soon as
possible,” Zimunya said
“We have decided that there should be a re-run. The
opposition is laughing at us because of what happened in the province.
Yes, we are not disputing what the
Politburo said but we are pleading with Emmerson to revisit the issue of
Manicaland.”
Enock Mukushwa secretary for administration for the
Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (Zilwaco) in Buhera District
said there was rampant vote fraud.
“Electoral corruption was rampant in Buhera district among
other areas. The results which came out are not a true representation, and we
want a re-run,” he said.
Outspoken Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans
(ZNLWVA) national political commissar Joel Mureremba said he was ready to fight
for Nyakuedzwa’s cause.
“I don’t have any challenge with what the Politburo said
but when I was given the provincial election results Nyakuedzwa had won only to
realise it later that the results have been changed,” he said
“The results should be corrected. We were arrested during
the former late President Mugabe, we slept in the cells at Mutare Central so l
am not afraid to be arrested,” he said
“There are people who are stopping us from meeting
President Mnangagwa but we are going to find a way to meet him,”he said
Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators (ZILIWACO) Manicaland
chairperson Angeline Muponda also raised similar concerns.
“This should be addressed before we go to the by-elections
and 2023 elections,” she said
Madiro yesterday said when contacted for comment: “I do not
comment on such wild claims. It does not deserve my attention, and comment.”
Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment