RIGGED : WAR VETS REFUSE TO RECOGNISE NEW ZANU PF CHAIR

WAR VETERANS in Manicaland have refused to recognise recently elected Zanu PF provincial chairperson Mike Madiro, and called for a rerun of the ‘rigged’ polls.

The ex-combatants met at Mutare hall in Mutare last week where they resolved to push for a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to register their concerns.

The meeting also touched on the challenges faced by the ex-combatants, and their achievements in 2021.

Madiro was declared provincial chairperson ahead of Albert Nyakuedzwa. But Nyakuedzwa and his supporters have accused Madiro of rigging the polls.

War veteran Stembile Zimunya who spoke on behalf of the ex-combatants after the meeting said they are ready to meet Mnangagwa to register their concerns over the election results.

“The President should be given the correct results ,we want to tell our President that with the current situation Manicaland has gone to the opposition and the issue of elections should be addressed as soon as possible,” Zimunya said

“We have decided that there should be a re-run. The opposition is laughing at us because of what happened in the province. Yes, we are not disputing what the Politburo said but we are pleading with Emmerson to revisit the issue of Manicaland.”

Enock Mukushwa secretary for administration for the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (Zilwaco) in Buhera District said there was rampant vote fraud.

“Electoral corruption was rampant in Buhera district among other areas. The results which came out are not a true representation, and we want a re-run,” he said.

Outspoken Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans (ZNLWVA) national political commissar Joel Mureremba said he was ready to fight for Nyakuedzwa’s cause.

“I don’t have any challenge with what the Politburo said but when I was given the provincial election results Nyakuedzwa had won only to realise it later that the results have been changed,” he said

“The results should be corrected. We were arrested during the former late President Mugabe, we slept in the cells at Mutare Central so l am not afraid to be arrested,” he said

“There are people who are stopping us from meeting President Mnangagwa but we are going to find a way to meet him,”he said

Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators (ZILIWACO) Manicaland chairperson Angeline Muponda also raised similar concerns.

“This should be addressed before we go to the by-elections and 2023 elections,” she said

Madiro yesterday said when contacted for comment: “I do not comment on such wild claims. It does not deserve my attention, and comment.” Standard