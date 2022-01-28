PRIEST KILLS SELF AT MISSION CHURCH

A CATHOLIC priest is suspected to have committed suicide yesterday morning at a mission church in Rusape.

He was 40.

Father Tapiwa Muchenagumbo allegedly drank an unidentified pesticide at St Killian’s Mission. Investigations are still underway.

Close sources revealed the late Fr Muchenagumbo made several desperate calls to fellow priests before his death.

“We now wait for post mortem and see what the doctor’s report will reveal.

“Police say they’ll also wait for the report to assist in their investigations, they’ll also ask close people like the maid, and all.

“An official announcement of the funeral proceedings will be made by the church very soon.

“We cannot rule out anything, however, Father Muchenagumbo was a calm priest and we just heard he even made some payments yesterday to the mechanic, who was fixing his car,” revealed the source.

Mutare Bishop’s Secretary, Reverend Father Vincent Chidodo, confirmed the incident.

“Dear Priests, Deacons, Brothers, Sisters and the Laity.

“The Diocese of Mutare sadly announces the untimely death of Rev. Fr Tapiwa Abraham Muchenagumbo at Makoni Rural Clinic (Rugoi Clinic) this morning, Thursday 27 January, 2022.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course,” read the Church statement.

According to the theology of the Catholic Church, death by suicide is a grave matter.

The Church holds that one’s life is the property of God, and to destroy that life is to wrongly assert dominion over God’s creation.

However, suicide cases involving the clergy have been reported over the years.

Seven years ago, Catholic priest, Father Batsirai Marimbe, who was based at Gweru Diocese Cathedral Church, committed suicide by taking poison.

His body was found at Mutapa Cemetery in Gweru.

In 2013, another Catholic Priest Father Agrippa Semende, died when he threw himself onto a moving haulage truck along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

There were reports he had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time.

Six years ago, Tatenda Brandon Masenga (23) who was a Carmelite, gulped an unknown poison, and was pronounced dead on admission at Marondera Provincial Hospital.

In April of 2014, Catholic nun, Sister Getrude Sunduza, committed suicide at a Convent in Masvingo Diocese. H Metro