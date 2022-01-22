PRAYING MAN STABBED TO DEATH

POLICE in Masvingo have launched a manhunt for six men who allegedly killed a 27-year-old man in Chiredzi a few metres from the shrine where he was attending evening prayers.

Clever Dende (19) of Labamba Village, Nyangambe, Mkwasine, Chief Tshovani, Witness Chifuva, Trymore Chifuva, Liberty Daramba, Motion Gwava, and Clever Gayi of Ngwana Resettlement allegedly killed Pearson Manyengedza on Friday last week.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said people should desist from the culture of nursing grudges and solve their differences amicably.

“On 14 January around 11pm at Labamba Village, Chiredzi, Manyengedza was listening to his radio waiting for other church members a few metres from the shrine when the six men approached him. Manyengedza had in the afternoon refrained Witness from fighting at Chiradzamunda Business Centre, Nyangambe and that did not go down well with Witness. The gang then followed him to the shrine and when they arrived at the shrine they saw Manyengedza sitting nearby.

Manyengedza approached Dende who was with the other members of the gang and Witness started pushing him. Manyengedza stood up and left the group. Witness followed him and there was a misunderstanding. The other five joined in and started assaulting Manyengedza.

Trymore then stabbed Manyengedza with an unknown object under the left armpit and he collapsed,” he said.

Insp Dhewa said that Manyengedza bled profusely and died on the spot.

“The gang then ran away when they discovered that Manyengedza had died. The other church members who were about 20 metres from the crime scene ran to the spot and found Manyengedza lying lifeless. They tried to resuscitate him but to no avail.”

The matter was reported at Nyangambe Police Station and the body was ferried to Chiredzi General Hospital. Sunday News