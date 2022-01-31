NAKED BURGLAR KILLED BY MOB

A burglar from Umguza was reportedly assaulted and killed by five men after one of them caught him naked armed with a hoe and an axe attempting to break into his house on Wednesday last week.

The five, Tawanda Mhazo (23), Erick Moyo (25), Rusher Jimela (65), Lovington Sibanda (64) and Garikai Mhazo (53) all from Upper Rangemore, have been arrested on murder charges for killing Waitor Moyo.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said Tawanda was asleep in his house at around 2am when he was awoken by a loud sound from the door.

“He went outside the house to check the source of the noise and saw Waitor Moyo, the now deceased, who was naked and armed with a hoe trying to break the door.

The now deceased then fled from the scene after he realised that he had been noticed.

He later returned with an axe and started chopping the door,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Tawanda called for help from his neighbours, who apprehended and beat up Moyo.

“They managed to apprehend the now deceased, assaulted him using sticks and other unknown objects all over the body and then took him to the police station.

Tawanda Mhazo then reported a case of malicious damage to property.

Police officers summoned an ambulance which ferried the now deceased to Mpilo Central Hospital where he passed on at around 5.45am.

The deceased was conveyed to Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary,” said Insp Ncube.

He urged members of the public not to take the law into their hands, but hand over suspects to the police once they apprehend them. Chronicle