NAKED BURGLAR KILLED BY MOB

A burglar from Umguza was reportedly assaulted and killed by five men after one of them caught him naked armed with a hoe and an axe attempting to break into his house on Wednesday last week.
The five, Tawanda Mhazo (23), Erick Moyo
(25), Rusher Jimela (65), Lovington Sibanda (64) and Garikai Mhazo (53) all
from Upper Rangemore, have been arrested on murder charges for killing Waitor
Moyo.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson,
Inspector Abednico Ncube, said Tawanda was asleep in his house at around 2am
when he was awoken by a loud sound from the door.
“He went outside the house to check the
source of the noise and saw Waitor Moyo, the now deceased, who was naked and
armed with a hoe trying to break the door.
The now deceased then fled from the scene
after he realised that he had been noticed.
He later returned with an axe and started
chopping the door,” said Insp Ncube.
He said Tawanda called for help from his
neighbours, who apprehended and beat up Moyo.
“They managed to apprehend the now
deceased, assaulted him using sticks and other unknown objects all over the
body and then took him to the police station.
Tawanda Mhazo then reported a case of
malicious damage to property.
Police officers summoned an ambulance
which ferried the now deceased to Mpilo Central Hospital where he passed on at
around 5.45am.
The deceased was conveyed to Mpilo Central
Hospital mortuary,” said Insp Ncube.
He urged members of the public not to take
the law into their hands, but hand over suspects to the police once they
apprehend them. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment