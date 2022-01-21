MY HUSBAND WAS A HISTORY MAKER, SAYS GOGO MANATSA

ZEX Manatsa’s widow Stella, who was his wife for half-a-century, says she will always remember her husband as a history-maker.

The 68-year-old said her husband will always be remembered for filling Rufaro Stadium in 1979, when they tied the knot.

She said life will never be the same without her loving husband. “I was married for 50 good years to this man who has left us today.

“He was a loving and caring husband who wanted to see his children happy all the time. “He was also a fighter, who did not want to show his pain, even though he was sick,” she said.

Gogo Manatsa said her husband showed his family genuine love. “He was a loving husband who loved to see people happy and smiling all the time.

“He loved his tea, sadza and mazondo when he was relaxing at home with his kids and grandchildren.

“My husband taught his kids to stick together all the time and I hope the legacy will live on for years to come,” she said.

Gogo Manatsa, who was visibly devastated, said it was hard to accept the icon’s departure.

“I can’t believe he is gone, I’m still to come to terms with this death,” she added.

Manatsa is survived by his widow Stella, six children and 14 grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at No. 3564 Westminister Avenue, Mabelreign. H Metro