MY BRAKES FAILED : KILLER ZUPCO DRIVER



A Zupco bus driver, who ploughed into a crowd in an accident that killed one person, injuring four others in Bulawayo on Monday evening, claims that the brakes of his vehicle failed, police have said.

The accident occurred just outside the Government Dental Clinic, along Herbert Chitepo Street, between 10th and 11th avenues at around 5PM.

Witnesses said the driver, identified as Raphael Moyo, was speeding and tried to avoid another bus before hitting a pole.

He then ran over a bus conductor and two women; one dressed in the uniform of a local chain of supermarkets and a female security guard and two others who are yet to be identified.

The female security guard, who has been identified as Tendai Mupamhadzi, aged 40, died on the spot.

She was allegedly in the company of, according to witnesses, her husband, who is apparently in the same trade.

He was said to have been standing next to her on the pavement when the bus ran over her.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the bus has been taken to the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) as part of investigations.

He said police had not arrested the driver. “We don’t arrest then investigate; we investigate then arrest.

So, the driver is helping police with investigations,” said Insp Ncube. Chronicle