MWONZORA TO RECALL KHUPE

THE leadership wrangle between MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and his deputy Thokozani Khupe has escalated amid plans to recall her from Parliament after she declared an official split last week.
Khupe was suspended by Mwonzora last Thursday, before she
in turn announced that the latter had fired himself from the party after
claiming leadership of the MDC Alliance.
Mwonzora also declared that he would contest the March 26
by-elections under the name MDC Alliance, a move viewed as a ploy to confuse
former MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s supporters.
Chamisa has since changed the name of the party to Citizens
Coalition for Change.
Mwonzora’s spokesperson Lloyd Damba yesterday confirmed the
plans to recall Khupe from Parliament where she is a proportional
representation MP.
“There is nothing in the MDC-T called an official
proclamation of a split.
“That alone as she is accusing Mwonzora of having flouted
the constitution, she herself has done the same by announcing an official
proclamation of a split when there is no such clause in the MDC-T constitution.
“Khupe is in Parliament because of the MDC Alliance brand.
We are going to recall her, and she is going to court. We are going to smoke
the enemy out,” Damba said.
Khupe’s spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu said his boss was
unfazed by Mwonzora’s threat to recall her from Parliament.
He said Mwonzora no longer had jurisdiction to recall
Khupe.
“Douglas Mwonzora dismissed himself from MDC-T after
writing to Zec on the 3rd of January informing it that he has formed a new
party called MDC Alliance,” Ndlovu said.
“It, therefore, follows that Mwonzora doesn’t have any
legal authority to recall anyone from Parliament.
“We implore Parliament and State institutions to exercise
impartiality in discharging their duties by making sure that one faction cannot
recall legislators who belong to another faction,” he said. Newsday
