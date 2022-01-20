MORNING AFTER PILLS RUN OUT OF BYO

THERE was a very high demand for condoms and morning after pills during the festive season in Bulawayo, with some pharmacies running out of the pill, B-Metro has learnt.
This should not come as a surprise as research suggests
that people tend to get busier between the sheets in December, thanks to the
Christmas and New Year’s Day festivities.
The morning after pill and condoms are over the counter
contraceptives that are available at pharmacies without a doctor’s
prescription.
The morning after pill falls into the category of emergency
contraception; an unwanted pregnancy can be avoided with its use.
It works by temporarily stopping the ovary from releasing
an egg. It’s kind of like pulling the emergency brake on ovulation.
Felecia Mlauzi a nurse at Mpilo Central Hospital said some
pharmacies ran out of condoms and morning after pills during the festive
season.
“In December condoms and morning after pills are consumed
in large numbers to an extent of running out of stock, I think it is because
during the Christmas season people tend to be more excited and they become
sexually active,” said Mlauzi.
A pharmacist, Caroline Ndlovu, from Executive Pharmacy
shared her observation on the uptake of condoms and morning after pills during
the festive season.
“From my observation for years, I have noticed that in
December the uptake of condoms and morning after pills is very high and I think
that is caused by the parties and alcohol influence because it will happen that
when people are drunk, they end up having unprotected sex and the next thing
they will be in pharmacies to get the morning after pills.
“In January the uptake then becomes low because people will
be getting back to normality and they are fewer party activities as people will
be back to business,” she said.
Nothando Peace Ncube from QV Pharmacy said women buy
morning after pills because they are not scared of sexual transmitted
infections, but pregnancy.
“Morning after pills are the ones being bought mostly in
the pharmacy so from my own perspective I have realised that women are afraid
of getting pregnant more than getting STIs and HIV.
But it is possible that they get free condoms from clinics
and hospitals,” she said.
“Looking at the rate of morning after pills in 2021, they
were just moving fairly because from April to December the average of the
moving rate of these was 52 percent,” said Ncube. B Metro
