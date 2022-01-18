MLISWA : I WILL NOT BE SILENCED

Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) has described Zanu PF party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa as “politically immature” after he criticised his recent private meeting with former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu and exiled former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere in South Africa.
Social media was awash with photos of Kasukuwere, Mliswa
and Zivhu together last week following their meeting in the neighbouring
country.
In a hard-hitting statement on Monday, Mutsvangwa blasted
Kasukuwere after he said Zanu PF should be saved from President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s misrule. He later described Mliswa as “a lost soul rapidly losing
burnish”.
“One of them is in limbo as a garrulous cantankerous
political independent — a lost soul rapidly losing burnish. He now desperately
clutches onto the coat tails of a sister (Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs
minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka), who prefers to ride onto the fortunes of a
mainstream Zanu PF party and its tried and tested leader, Cde ED Mnangagwa,”
Mutsvangwa said.
The attack on Mliswa-Chikoka did not go down well with her
brother, Temba, who immediately took to micro-blogging site Twitter to vent out
his anger on Mutsvangwa.
“Mutsvangwa’s statement is a manifestation of his
patriarchal, garrulous and vindictive political attitude which provide a basis
for his poor career as a politician. Mutsvangwa was G40 together with
Kasukuwere until he was used and expelled. That’s his source of anger,” Mliswa
said.
“He was part of G40 when it teamed up with Lacoste and
expelled a faction accused of supporting Mai (Joyce) Mujuru, Gamatox. I was
part of the victims. He was ambitious and thought he would be VP after that,
but his allies booted him out. He has harboured that anger since then.”
Mliswa said Mutsvangwa should not use party letterheads to
vent his personal anger.
“How he has contrived to include Mary Chikoka in his
attacks shows his patriarchal character and the inherent abuse of women in Zanu
PF. Hon Chikoka is independent of me and has nothing to do with my own
political actions. That Mutsvangwa attacks an innocent woman is deplorable,” he
said.
Mliswa said he met Kasukuwere as part of efforts to get the
real story behind their expulsion from the ruling party.
“When I have them all, I will speak and they are afraid.
Some of those expelled, such as (Ray) Kaukonde, can’t talk, but I will. The
truth will come out.
“I worked hard for Zanu PF and will not be cowed by empty gongs. I stand for the truth and the progress of the nation,” Mliswa said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment