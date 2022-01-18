MINISTER'S HIRED THUGS RUN RIOT

Minister of State for Masvingo and ousted Zanu PF provincial chairman, Ezra Chadzamira allegedly hired machete wielding thugs who assaulted newly elected provincial committee members forcing the postponement of a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 11 am but failed to kick off because of violence and closure of the gate to the venue by the thugs who claimed that Mavhenyengwa was trying to rig the provincial executive election. Police officers deployed at the PCC stood with arms akimbo as the thugs ran amok. Chadzamira did not come to venue.

Incoming secretary for science and technology Tavara Mudukuti and John Chikomo had to seek medical attention after reporting the cases at Masvingo Central.

Zanu PF Masvingo Province chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa confirmed the violence to The Mirror and said it was architected by Chadzamira’s brothers who coordinated the thugs.

The meeting had to be postponed because the thugs denied all provincial members entry into Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) school of education in the industrial area where the meeting was supposed to take place. Some elderly women sustained various degrees of injuries after they were pushed and shoved by the drunk thugs.

“It is true that machete wielding gangs from Mashava disrupted our PCC meeting. They attacked Tavara Mudukuti, John Chikomo and Kunaka. I am yet to do a follow up and check how they are doing and whether they have filed Police reports. The thugs are not party members and we do not know them.

“Three of Chadzamira’s brothers were leading the violence acts including Dennis,” said Mavhenyengwa.

Masvingo province Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa referred questions to national Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Chadzamira’s close allies including his younger brother Dennis who has a pending assault case, Ron Muvenga, Energy Mutodi, Korona Manyama and Chivi RDC chairman Godfrey Mukungunugwa most of whom were ousted from the provincial committee were seen hovering with the thugs by The Mirror.

Mudukuti was attacked at around 1 pm by Bizilias Mhisha who is a younger brother to Chadzamira’s driver Julius, as he tried to enter the venue. Sources close to the matter told The Mirror that Mudukuti filed a Police report.

The thugs who were sitting in a grey kombi with registration plates AEK 2352 near the gate into venue blocked every elected member aligned to Mavhenyengwa from entering the premises.

“The thugs began drinking in the morning and Police officers watched from a distance as the thugs harassed and blocked PCC members from entering the meeting venue, sources said.