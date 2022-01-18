MINISTER'S HIRED THUGS RUN RIOT

Minister of State for Masvingo and ousted Zanu PF provincial chairman, Ezra Chadzamira allegedly hired machete wielding thugs who assaulted newly elected provincial committee members forcing the postponement of a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.
The meeting was scheduled to start at 11 am but failed to
kick off because of violence and closure of the gate to the venue by the thugs
who claimed that Mavhenyengwa was trying to rig the provincial executive
election. Police officers deployed at the PCC stood with arms akimbo as the
thugs ran amok. Chadzamira did not come to venue.
Incoming secretary for science and technology Tavara
Mudukuti and John Chikomo had to seek medical attention after reporting the
cases at Masvingo Central.
Zanu PF Masvingo Province chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa
confirmed the violence to The Mirror and said it was architected by
Chadzamira’s brothers who coordinated the thugs.
The meeting had to be postponed because the thugs denied
all provincial members entry into Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) school of
education in the industrial area where the meeting was supposed to take place.
Some elderly women sustained various degrees of injuries after they were pushed
and shoved by the drunk thugs.
“It is true that machete wielding gangs from Mashava
disrupted our PCC meeting. They attacked Tavara Mudukuti, John Chikomo and
Kunaka. I am yet to do a follow up and check how they are doing and whether
they have filed Police reports. The thugs are not party members and we do not
know them.
“Three of Chadzamira’s brothers were leading the violence
acts including Dennis,” said Mavhenyengwa.
Masvingo province Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe
Dhewa referred questions to national Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner
Paul Nyathi who could not be immediately reached for a comment.
Chadzamira’s close
allies including his younger brother Dennis who has a pending assault case, Ron
Muvenga, Energy Mutodi, Korona Manyama and Chivi RDC chairman Godfrey
Mukungunugwa most of whom were ousted from the provincial committee were seen
hovering with the thugs by The Mirror.
Mudukuti was attacked at around 1 pm by Bizilias Mhisha who is a younger brother to Chadzamira’s driver Julius, as he tried to enter the venue. Sources close to the matter told The Mirror that Mudukuti filed a Police report.
The thugs who were sitting in a grey kombi with registration plates AEK 2352 near the gate into venue blocked every elected member aligned to Mavhenyengwa from entering the premises.
“The thugs began drinking in the morning and Police
officers watched from a distance as the thugs harassed and blocked PCC members
from entering the meeting venue, sources said.
Efforts to get a comment from Chadzamira were futile as his
mobile phone rang unanswered.
The Mirror also witnessed the thugs pushing an elderly
woman to the concrete pavement for saying they should let elected members into
the venue. She suffered bruised elbows.
Sources also said that Police did not make any arrests at
the instruction of Chadzamira who is also shielding his younger brother Dennis
from being arrested after severely assaulting a political opponent in Zanu PF
elections on December 28, 2021 at King Mine Hall in Mashava.
Dennis’ matter was reported to Masvingo CID Law and Order
under CR 96/12/21 and Police is yet to arrest him and other involved suspects.
Sources told The Mirror that Chadzamira barred the officers from arresting his
brother. Masvingo Mirror
