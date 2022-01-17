MAN STABS MARRIED LOVER TO DEATH

BINDURA police have launched a manhunt for murder suspect Norman Rabu of Ran Mine, accused of stabbing his married girlfriend to death last week.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident and appealed to the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

Mundembe said the now-deceased, Joice Gonzo reportedly invited Rabu at her matrimonial home on Monday night to discuss their alleged affair with her husband, Tobias Shuku (66).

A misunderstanding ensued, and Rabu left for his house.

A few hours later, Gonzo allegedly sneaked out of her bedroom and went to Rabu’s house where she was stabbed to death.

“We are warning couples to be faithful and always avoid violence whenever they have differences. We are also appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect,” police said. Newsday