MAN SPITS AT COPS, LASHES OUT WITH KNIFE

A man from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo has been arrested for attempting to stab and spitting at police officers who had gone to arrest his friend.

This came to light last week when Godfree Mavhurafera (40) appeared before West Commonage magistrate Mr Shepherd Munjanja facing a charge of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty, but Mr Munjanja found him guilty and sentenced him to three months in prison with an option to pay a fine of $18 000 before 10 February.

Prosecuting, Miss Melisa Dube said on 18 January, Mavhurafera was at his friend, Melusi Mpofu’s house in the same suburb.

Three police officers – Constable Mutamiri, Ncube and Takudzwa Marova – arrived at Mpofu’s house to pick him for questioning in relation to a case of unlawful entry on premises at Hawkflight area in Cowdray Park.

The court heard that Mavhurafera approached the police officers holding a knife threatening to stab them if they arrested his friend.

He then confronted Constable Mutamiri who had arrested his friend and spat in his face. The police officers managed to subdue him and arrest him.

In another case heard in the same court, a 46-year-old man from Lobengula appeared before Mr Munjanja for assaulting a 55-year-old rival suitor with a shovel.

Hlangabeza Mazwi appeared before the magistrate facing assault charges. He pleaded not guilty and the case was postponed to tomorrow for a trial.

The court heard that on 16 January at around 9pm, Mazwi went to Emakhandeni to visit his girlfriend and found Albert Sipetani in the house.

He was angry and stormed outside where he picked a shovel and hit Sipetani several times all over the body. Sipetani reportedly fell down and sustained a cut on the head and a fractured right hand.

He was also referred to hospital for treatment and a doctor’s report will be produced in court as evidence. Sunday News