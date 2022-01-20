MAN RAPES TWO WOMEN AT ONE GO

A knife wielding man from Mbundane suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping two ladies at his home.

The incident happened this week on Monday. A source close to the incident said Nkosi Gumbo was asked by his 30-year-old neighbour to help her chase away her ex-lover who was troubling her.

After chasing away the man, Gumbo decided to sleep at his neighbour’s place.

The following day at around 7pm he met her at the shops in the company of her friend who had slept over as well.

He asked to be paid for protecting them and they told him they had no money.

He then took them to his house at knife point. On arrival he raped his neighbour and only stopped after discovering that she was on her periods.

He turned to his neighbour’s friend and raped her several times.

In the morning, he threatened to knife them to death if ever they disclosed the rape ordeal to anyone.

The two ladies reported the matter at Nkulumane police station, leading to the arrest of Nkosi.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. B Metro