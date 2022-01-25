MAN KILLS CHEATING WIFE

A 42-year-old man from Kwekwe has been arrested on murder charges after he fatally struck his wife with a log over infidelity allegations.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahiko said the suspect, John Manhembe of Haven Estate, Kwekwe, had a misunderstanding with his wife, Talent Ncube accusing her of infidelity on Sunday after which he hit her repeatedly with a log.

“After hitting the wife several times with the log, she collapsed and was taken to Kwekwe District Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police then attended the scene and Manhembe was arrested,” he said. Herald