MAN KILLED OVER US$16 DEBT

A 41-YEAR-OLD Chimanimani man recently went berserk and fatally axed his 77-year-old father over an unknown reason, while a Dangamvura man was murdered over a US$16 debt in separate murder cases.
The Chimanimani man, Mr Chandirega Chirume, died on the
spot after bleeding profusely from deep cuts he sustained from the axing.
Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident which occurred in the
Marywater Resettlement area of Chimanimani.
The suspect, Nhamo Chirume, is assisting police with
investigations.
“Mr Chandirega was seated in the kitchen hut with his wife,
Ms Robina Mhungu (62) before the latter retired to bed in her bedroom. Their
niece, Makanaka Chirume, who was playing outside noticed Nhamo entering the
kitchen hut holding an axe. Sensing danger, she alerted Ms Mhungu. However,
Nhamo axed his father on the left ear before he could be stopped,” said Asst
Insp Chinyoka.
The shocked Ms Mhungu alerted a neighbour, Mr Wilson
Marangwano, who teamed up with other villagers to rescue Mr Chandirega.
However, it was too late.
This comes as residents of Dangamvura are yet to come to
terms with the death of a 46-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained
from being heavily assaulted for failing to pay back a US$16 debt.
Asst Insp Chinyoka confirmed the death of Mr Innocent
Mugigwani at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital last Thursday.
Mr Mugigwani is understood to have been assaulted at a
local pub by Comfort Gwishiri (39), before the latter followed him to his
Founders house in Dangamvura to further assault him.
“On the day in question, Mr Mugigwani came home from a beer
drinking binge and his daughter Vanity Mugigwani saw a bleeding wound at the
back of his head.
“The deceased went to bed. After about five minutes, the
accused, Comfort Gwishiri, arrived at Mr Mugigwani’s home. He demanded that Mr
Mugigwani return his US$16.
“Mr Mugigwani’s daughter tried to wake him up, but failed.
This is when Gwishiri stormed into the house and dragged Mr Mugigwani outside,
before indiscriminately assaulting him.
“When the now deceased’s condition deteriorated he was
taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where he died on January 20,”
said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
He added: “We continue to urge members of the public to
solve disputes amicably by seeking professional counselling. We also urge
people to closely guard suspected mentally-charged people by giving them proper
care and necessary medication to avoid incidents of violence,” said Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post
