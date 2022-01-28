MAN KILLED BY NEIGHBOUR FOR FREQUENT HOUSE VISITS

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on allegations of killing his neighbour after accusing him of frequently visiting his homestead, as murder cases emanating from petty issues continue to increase countrywide.

The 41-year-old victim died six days after being admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital following the brutal assault.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred at Chirandure Village, Mukumbura on January 19, 2022, where Moses Mangezi aged 40 fatally assaulted his neighbour, a man aged 41 after a misunderstanding over frequent visits, by the victim, to the suspect’s residence.

“The victim sustained serious head injuries and died on January 25, 2022, at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Chikombedzi have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a case of attempted murder in which the suspect poured hot water onto the victim aged 33 after a misunderstanding over an unknown issue.

The victim sustained serious burns all over the body and is admitted at a local hospital. Herald