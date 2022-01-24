MAN GULPS POISON AFTER WIFE SLEEPS WITH ANOTHER MAN

Marcus Sanyangore (36) from Amaveni in Kwekwe died recently when he went to his in-law’s place and gulped poison over his wife’s alleged infidelity.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

“Marcus Sanyangore went to his in-laws’ place of residence where he found his sister-in-law Olgar Sipunyu present and drank a liquid substance in front of her. He accused his wife of infidelity.

“Sanyangore fell down and died in the yard”, Mahoko said. The deceased’s body was taken to Kwekwe Hospital mortuary for a post mortem.

Mahoko appealed to members of the public to solve disputes amicably and value lives before engaging in dangerous actions that may result in loss of lives.

In a similar account, Dereck Njanji (31) of Mkoba 5 Gweru committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance over unknown reasons. Masvingo Mirror