MAN FONDLES TEEN STEPDAUGHTER

A 41-YEAR-OLD Senga man has been fined $40 000 and risks being jailed for three months if he defaults after he was convicted of fondling his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

The man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant as she is a minor appeared before Gweru magistrate, Mr Blessing Tsingano facing one count of indecent assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his defence, the accused person said the allegations against him were fabricated to fix him as he had reconciled with his first wife, a development that has not gone down well with his second wife who is the mother of the complainant.

He was however, convicted. Mr Tsingano fined him $40 000 or three months in prison in case he defaults.

It was the State’s case that on February 19 last year at around 6PM, the complainant was at home preparing to cook beef for the family evening meal.

The accused person arrived home and proceeded to the kitchen where the complainant was.

He advised the complainant to prepare fish instead of the beef she was cooking.

She obliged and removed a fish from the refrigerator and moved towards the kitchen sink to prepare the fish.

The accused person then followed her and grabbed her buttocks.

The court heard that the complainant screamed and dropped the fish she was holding inside the kitchen sink.

She immediately switched off the stove and ran out of the house to a neighbour’s house and narrated what had transpired to a female neighbour. Chronicle