MAN BEATEN TO DEATH OVER BORROWED CUP

A man from Mwenezi was on Christmas day assaulted to death after he had refused to return a cup that he had borrowed.

Brighton Zhou (33) of Village 4 Muzhanjire, Chief Neshuro, Mwenezi was allegedly assaulted to death by Tavavamwenye Chamana (42) of the same village from whose homestead he had borrowed a cup to drink beer.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and encouraged the members of the public to resolve their matters amicably.

“On 25 December at around 4.30pm Brighton Zhou left his homestead in the company of his brother Innocent Ndlovu (48) with a 5-litre container filled with traditional beer.

They went to Mupasi homestead where there were brewing traditional beer and when they got there, they discovered that the beer was not yet ready.

The two proceeded to Chamana’s house where they borrowed a cup from his wife in his absence.

They were given a plastic cup and went back to Mupasi homestead where they started drinking their beer.

When Chamana came back he was told Zhou and Ndlovu had borrowed a cup and he went after them.”

Insp Dhewa said that Chamana followed the two and demanded his cup but Zhou refused to hand it over.

This made Chamana angry and he stabbed Zhou once on the left shoulder and once on the lower left arm causing him to bleed profusely.

“Zhou tried to run away but he collapsed as he had lost a lot of blood. Chamana ran back to his house and took a cloth from his wife intending to do first aid and prevent further loss of blood but Zhou died on the spot.”

The villagers handed Chamana over to police at Rutenga and the knife was used in the commission of the crime was recovered.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 35-year-old Pauline Chiware of Village Kwangare, Chief Nyajena was murdered by his boyfriend Vengesai Makura for turning down a marriage proposal.

“On 26 December around 8am Makura went to Chiware’s home wanting to formalise their relationship, a development which Chiware rejected.

The rejection caused the two to have a misunderstanding with Makura blaming Chiware for causing him to divorce his first wife and for wasting his time and money.

Makura then drank cotton herbicide, armed himself with a log and went after Chiware who had sought refuge in her mother Sarafina Hwiru’s house. Makura broke down the door and attacked Hwiru while Chiware ran away.

Makura followed her and struck her once on the back and once on the forehead and she fell down.”

Chiware sustained head injuries and a deep cut on the forehead. She died an hour later.

A report was made at Triangle police by Hwiru leading to the arrest of Makura. Chiware’s body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for post-mortem where Makura was admitted under police custody. Sunday News