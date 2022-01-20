KHUPE : I'M NOW PARTY BOSS

MDC T vice-president, Thokozani Khupe, says she now the party’s interim president following the announcement by Douglas Mwonzora that he was now the leader of the MDC Alliance.

Khupe’s spokesperson Ntanto Ndlovu dismissed claims that she had been served with a suspension letter.

“Our position is that Mwonzora is no longer the leader of our party after he notified Zec [Zimbabwe Electoral Commission] that he was the leader of another political party, MDC Alliance,” Ndlovu said.

“He does not have the legal moral (ground) to say he suspended Khupe. Dube also does not have the locus standi to speak on behalf of the MDC-T party because he was not elected, according to the procedures. He is illegitimate, therefore, the so-called suspension is null and void.”

Khupe lost the MDC-T presidency to Mwonzora in a disputed 2020 extraordinary elective congress which was marred by violence and alleged vote rigging.

She recently filed an application at the High Court seeking an order to stop Mwonzora from recalling her from Parliament.

The court is yet to make a ruling on the matter.