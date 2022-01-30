KHUPE DRAGGED MWONZORA TO COURT OVER $149 MILLION

THE fight to access $149 million from the government between MDC-T leaders Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora has spilled into the courts with the former Deputy Prime Minister insisting that she was the rightful recipient of the money under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.
This was after Mwonzora declared himself the leader of the
MDC Alliance, which resulted in Khupe claiming the MDC-T leadership.
Khupe has now approached the High Court claiming that she
is the MDC-T president and on that basis must get $149 million from the
government.
She is now seeking an interdict to prohibit the government
from disbursing $149 850 000 due to Mwonzora’s faction in terms of the
Political Parties (Finance) Act (Chapter 2:11) to any other political party or
person.
According to an Extraordinary Government Gazette published
last week, Zanu PF received $350 million and the MDC-T got $149 million under
the Act.
Mwonzora, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Finance
minister Mthuli Ncube were cited as respondents.
“First respondent cannot lawfully receive the $149 850 000
it being the money due to the second applicant in terms of section 3(2) of the
Political Parties (Finance) Act,” her application read.
“It would be a travesty of justice if first respondent, who
is the leader and president of a different political party, would receive and superintend
over finances of the MDC-T after opting out of it.
“It would be in the interest of justice that the
disbursement of funds due to the MDC-T be channelled to the MDC-T and that
Mwonzora be interdicted from receiving the same on behalf of MDC-T.”
Khupe wants Mwonzora to be stopped from spending or using
such funds “for any purpose whatsoever”.
“… recipient be and is hereby ordered to keep such funds
safe and intact,” Khupe said.
She said the MDC Alliance was not entitled to receive the
$149 million as per the Political Parties (Finance) Act.
“It would be unlawful for the MDC Alliance to benefit from
such funding as it did not garner 29% of the total votes cast in the 2018
general elections. Such unlawfulness needs to be urgently interdicted,” she
said.
Mwonzora is yet to file his response. Newsday
