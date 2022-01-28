I WILL BAR KHUPE, SAYS MWONZORA

OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday threatened to file a court application to bar his former deputy Thokozani Khupe from using the MDC name and symbols following their recent fallout.
Mwonzora said the MDC-T’s national executive had
recommended the dismissal of Khupe after the latter claimed two weeks ago that
the party had split into two factions.
“According to her, she is now a president of a political
party. We don’t know what that political party is going to be called, but
definitely it is not the MDC. Therefore, Dr Khupe will not be allowed to use
our name, our symbol and our party insignia,” said Mwonzora, who on Thursday
received $150 million from government under the Political Parties (Finance) Act
to oil the party’s campaigns for the March 26 by-elections.
“The national executive has completely rejected the
declaration of a split. None of the MPs in Parliament followed her or expressed
solidarity with her. The provinces have rejected the calls to split the party,”
he added..
Mwonzora, who claimed to have the numbers and control of
the party structures, however, could not explain how some candidates that had
been selected by his party dumped him at the nomination court on Wednesday.
“We are glad to say in the National Assembly, we have
managed to field 90% of the candidates. In local government elections, we have
been able to field 77% of the candidates. We also had people who had submitted
their papers, but they didn’t pitch up,” he said. Newsday
