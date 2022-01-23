HRE WOMAN ATTACKS COP

A 55-YEAR-OLD Harare woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a uniformed police officer who wanted to arrest her son.

Spelile Jack, of Mabvuku, on Saturday appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with assault.

She was granted $10 000 bail and remanded to February 3.

According to the State, police officers went to her home on January 2 seeking to arrest her son, Masimba Jack, for allegedly assaulting his stepfather, Spelile’s husband.

Spelile allegedly became violent and started a scuffle with police officers, and prevented them from handcuffing her son.

The officers called for back-up, but Spelile allegedly assaulted Hearst Gotha, leading to her arrest.

Masimba was also arrested and appeared in the same court charged with assault.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail application. Newsday