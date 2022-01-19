HRE FIRM'S BOSS FORGES SIGNATURE, STEALS US$2M

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested Adlecraft Investments director Ofer Sivan and his personal assistant on allegations of fraud involving more than US$2 million.

Sivan and Cassandra Myburg allegedly forged the signature of another Adlecraft director, Gilad Shabtai to enable them to siphon money from the company.

The duo has since appeared in court and was remanded out of custody to February 23 on $100 000 bail. Zacc spokesperson John Makamure confirmed the arrest to NewsDay.

According to a Zacc statement, Sivan and Myburg connived to dupe his partner Shabtai in September 2020.

“To fool the Stanbic Bank officials, the accused persons allegedly forged Shabtai’s signature on the Adlecraft Investments Company resolutions dated 29 September 2020, appointing Sivan as the sole signatory to the bank account.

“Shabtai had not approved the opening of the account. Acting on the forged documents, Stanbic Bank officials opened two bank accounts under the name Adlecraft Investments, with Sivan as the sole signatory to both accounts,” Makamure said.

The matter came to light in November 2021 when one of the company’s shareholders discovered the offence, while perusing documents obtained from Stanbic Bank and alerted Shabtai who reported the matter to Zacc leading to the arrest of Sivan and Myburg. Newsday