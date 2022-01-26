HIGH COURT ORDERS BITI BY-ELECTION

The High Court has this afternoon ordered the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) to reopen the Nomination Court for the nomination of candidates to fill vacancies in Nkulumane, Mbizo, Kambuzuma, Mutasa South, Pumula and Harare East constituencies because of lack of legality.

Justice Never Katiyo made the provisional order after Benjamin Rukanda, the secretary general of People’s Democratic Party, filed an urgent chamber application challenging the cancellation of the nominations in the said constituencies.

The Nomination Court process is expected to proceed after another proclamation by President Mnangagwa.

This overturns a judgment Tuesday that ruled they will not be by-elections in the six constituencies where PDP members namely Kucucu Phulu (Nkulumane), Tendai Biti (Harare East), William Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South) noting that Rukanda, who claimed to be the PDP secretary-general, was not a legitimate member of the party. Herald