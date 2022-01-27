GRADE 7 RESULTS NOT OUT : ZIMSEC

THE Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) has dismissed as false, social media claims that 2021 Grade 7 results are out.
According to the viral message, examination centre heads
were to start collecting the results from Zimsec regional offices from
Wednesday.
One of the messages also read that: “Bulawayo does not have
a school in the top 40; the 10 worst schools with a zero percent pass rate are
in Matabeleland region and 88 schools countrywide recorded a zero percent pass
rate.”
In an interview, Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said
the examination body will officially announce through the press once results
are ready.
“As Zimsec we cover a wide range of people and I am sure
someone heard that we have completed marking Grade 7 examinations and decided
to circulate these falsehoods. We are dealing with Grade 7s, they’re young and
the unnecessary panic and alarm was uncalled for. We would like to apologise to
stakeholders and our Grade 7s for this alarming falsehood,” said Ms Dlamini.
“For the record, Zimsec does not send official
announcements on social media. The print media will be the first to run our
press statements once our results are out, which is very soon.”
Government is expected to announce the date on which
schools will reopen soon. During the just-ended festive season, Government
praised Zimbabweans for their resilience in the face of Covid-19, urging
everyone to remain vigilant and continue following expert advice.
Last year, Government succeeded in putting in place
adequate measures informed by World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines to ensure
that schools reopened safely.
Only examination classes returned to school to complete
public examinations, which they had started in 2021.
The last examination is on Monday next week. Chronicle
