GRADE 7 RESULTS NOT OUT : ZIMSEC

THE Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) has dismissed as false, social media claims that 2021 Grade 7 results are out.

According to the viral message, examination centre heads were to start collecting the results from Zimsec regional offices from Wednesday.

One of the messages also read that: “Bulawayo does not have a school in the top 40; the 10 worst schools with a zero percent pass rate are in Matabeleland region and 88 schools countrywide recorded a zero percent pass rate.”

In an interview, Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said the examination body will officially announce through the press once results are ready.

“As Zimsec we cover a wide range of people and I am sure someone heard that we have completed marking Grade 7 examinations and decided to circulate these falsehoods. We are dealing with Grade 7s, they’re young and the unnecessary panic and alarm was uncalled for. We would like to apologise to stakeholders and our Grade 7s for this alarming falsehood,” said Ms Dlamini.

“For the record, Zimsec does not send official announcements on social media. The print media will be the first to run our press statements once our results are out, which is very soon.”

Government is expected to announce the date on which schools will reopen soon. During the just-ended festive season, Government praised Zimbabweans for their resilience in the face of Covid-19, urging everyone to remain vigilant and continue following expert advice.

Last year, Government succeeded in putting in place adequate measures informed by World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines to ensure that schools reopened safely.

Only examination classes returned to school to complete public examinations, which they had started in 2021.

The last examination is on Monday next week. Chronicle