GOLD DEALER BASHES WIFE, SHOOTS SELF DEAD

A 40-year-old Kadoma gold dealer allegedly shot himself dead at his house following a domestic dispute.
Never Samanga is alleged to have had an altercation with
his wife, Tariro Burombo, 37, before killing himself. Police confirmed the
incident, urging people to resolve differences amicably.
Sources close to the family say Samanga assaulted his wife
on the fateful night.
Fearing he had killed her, he then took his own life. Police
spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident. “Police
are investigating a case involving a Kadoma man believed to have shot himself
at his house in Rimuka,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
“Circumstances were that the now deceased, Never Samanga,
came from work armed with a gun.
“He was reported to have had an outstanding domestic issue
with his wife.
“After an altercation, Samanga was said to have left the
room, where his wife was, and shot himself in the house corridor.
“Investigations, with a view to establish the actual cause
of death, have begun,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment