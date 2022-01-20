GOLD DEALER BASHES WIFE, SHOOTS SELF DEAD



A 40-year-old Kadoma gold dealer allegedly shot himself dead at his house following a domestic dispute.

Never Samanga is alleged to have had an altercation with his wife, Tariro Burombo, 37, before killing himself. Police confirmed the incident, urging people to resolve differences amicably.

Sources close to the family say Samanga assaulted his wife on the fateful night.

Fearing he had killed her, he then took his own life. Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident. “Police are investigating a case involving a Kadoma man believed to have shot himself at his house in Rimuka,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Circumstances were that the now deceased, Never Samanga, came from work armed with a gun.

“He was reported to have had an outstanding domestic issue with his wife.

“After an altercation, Samanga was said to have left the room, where his wife was, and shot himself in the house corridor.

“Investigations, with a view to establish the actual cause of death, have begun,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. H Metro