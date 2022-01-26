GIRL (5) IN FIVE YEAR RAPE ORDEAL

A 55-year-old Mashava man appeared in court in Masvingo yesterday charged raping his niece, aged five at the time, over a period of five years.

The court heard this was done, allegedly, with the knowledge of her aunt, who is the sister to the mother.

The girl, now 14 and in high school in Harare, stayed with the couple at the time of the alleged abuse.

The alleged sexual abuse, according to evidence led in court, started when the girl was in Grade Zero, and occurred twice a week over the five-year period.

The offence was only discovered when the girl was taken to Harare to stay with other relatives after the death of the man’s wife. The man denies the charges. – New Ziana